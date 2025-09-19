Top picks: Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, Databricks Lakewatch, Scanner — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Perpetual Platform alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Perpetual Platform is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Perpetual Systems. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, Databricks Lakewatch, Scanner, Beacon Data Normalization, and Exabeam New-Scale SIEM. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Perpetual Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
Shares 5 capabilities with Perpetual Platform: MITRE Attack, Hunting, Log Management, Detection Rules +1 more
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Shares 4 capabilities with Perpetual Platform: Cloud Native, Log Management, Detection Rules, AI SOC
Security data lake platform for threat detection via S3-native log indexing.
Shares 5 capabilities with Perpetual Platform: Cloud Native, Log Management, Detection Rules, AI SOC +1 more
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Shares 4 capabilities with Perpetual Platform: MITRE Attack, Log Management, Detection Rules, AI SOC
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
Shares 3 capabilities with Perpetual Platform: Cloud Native, MITRE Attack, Log Management
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Security data lake platform for threat detection via S3-native log indexing.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection and fleet mgmt at scale.
Turnkey cloud-native data lake for telemetry storage, replay, and search.
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction
Enterprise SIEM for threat detection, compliance & incident mgmt.
Cloud-native SIEM platform combining SOAR, UEBA, and AI for SOC operations.
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
Identity-native SecOps platform enriching alerts with identity context via AI.
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
AI-powered cloud-native SIEM with unified visibility and automated response
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics
AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities
Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance
Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data.
Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response
SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics
Security log analysis platform with AI-powered dashboards and query generation
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Observability pipeline to collect, reduce, enrich & route telemetry data.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Perpetual Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Perpetual Platform include Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform, Databricks Lakewatch, Scanner, Beacon Data Normalization, and Exabeam New-Scale SIEM. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Perpetual Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Perpetual Platform is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Perpetual Platform is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.