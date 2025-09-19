A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.

Key features: Sovereign-ready deployments across on-prem, hybrid, hosted and retain full control of your data and infrastructure., Prove compliance with NIS2 and GDPR and pull reports with Logpoint SIEM’s pre-built compliance templates and dashboards., Detect threats that matter with out-of-the-box detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and tailored for top detection use cases., Predict the cost with a flat pricing model without ingestion penalties, so you can get the visibility you need without worrying about cost spikes.