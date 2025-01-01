Loading...
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
Explore 50 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
A data curation platform that automates security data collection, transformation and routing while reducing data volume and infrastructure costs.
A data curation platform that automates security data collection, transformation and routing while reducing data volume and infrastructure costs.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Anvilogic is a SIEM platform that streamlines detection engineering, offers cost-effective data management, and enhances threat detection capabilities.
Anvilogic is a SIEM platform that streamlines detection engineering, offers cost-effective data management, and enhances threat detection capabilities.
LogRhythm SIEM is a comprehensive security information and event management platform that collects, analyzes, and responds to security events across an organization's IT infrastructure.
LogRhythm SIEM is a comprehensive security information and event management platform that collects, analyzes, and responds to security events across an organization's IT infrastructure.
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution that provides security data management capabilities through pipelines, nodes, and a centralized platform for analytics and detection operations.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution that provides security data management capabilities through pipelines, nodes, and a centralized platform for analytics and detection operations.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
SCOT is a cybersecurity incident tracking and management platform that enables security operations centers to document, analyze, and coordinate responses to security events through collaborative workflows.
SCOT is a cybersecurity incident tracking and management platform that enables security operations centers to document, analyze, and coordinate responses to security events through collaborative workflows.
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.