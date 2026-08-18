Booli Identity-Native Security Operations Description

Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a security operations platform that places identity context at the center of alert triage and investigation workflows. The platform operates in two deployment modes: 1. Identity Context Layer: Enriches alerts from existing SIEM platforms (Splunk, Elastic, Microsoft Sentinel, OpenSearch, or any SIEM) by attaching identity and asset context at the moment an alert fires, before triage begins. 2. Booli SIEM: A native end-to-end SIEM alternative built around identity state from the ground up, covering detection, correlation, investigation, and reporting. Core capabilities include: - Time-aware identity enrichment: Each alert is automatically enriched with effective privilege, behavioral baselines, and asset exposure data at detection time. - Identity correlation: Related activity is linked through shared identity state, sessions, and access paths, surfacing multi-stage attacks as coherent sequences rather than disconnected alerts. - Blast radius computation: The platform calculates what an identity could reach at the moment of activity based on privilege, access paths, and asset vulnerability, making impact visible before escalation. - Non-human identity modeling: The identity context layer includes modeling for non-human identities and delegated trust chains. - Leon (Agentic AI): An AI agent that performs structured first-pass investigation on every alert, validating exposure, reviewing behavioral history, evaluating privilege changes, and producing documented findings within seconds. Deployment is via a dedicated private-cloud architecture with managed data source integration, providing data isolation and governance controls. The platform targets SOC teams seeking to reduce manual investigation time, false positives, and mean time to containment.