Identity-native SecOps platform enriching alerts with identity context via AI.
Identity-native SecOps platform enriching alerts with identity context via AI.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a security operations platform that places identity context at the center of alert triage and investigation workflows. The platform operates in two deployment modes: 1. Identity Context Layer: Enriches alerts from existing SIEM platforms (Splunk, Elastic, Microsoft Sentinel, OpenSearch, or any SIEM) by attaching identity and asset context at the moment an alert fires, before triage begins. 2. Booli SIEM: A native end-to-end SIEM alternative built around identity state from the ground up, covering detection, correlation, investigation, and reporting. Core capabilities include: - Time-aware identity enrichment: Each alert is automatically enriched with effective privilege, behavioral baselines, and asset exposure data at detection time. - Identity correlation: Related activity is linked through shared identity state, sessions, and access paths, surfacing multi-stage attacks as coherent sequences rather than disconnected alerts. - Blast radius computation: The platform calculates what an identity could reach at the moment of activity based on privilege, access paths, and asset vulnerability, making impact visible before escalation. - Non-human identity modeling: The identity context layer includes modeling for non-human identities and delegated trust chains. - Leon (Agentic AI): An AI agent that performs structured first-pass investigation on every alert, validating exposure, reviewing behavioral history, evaluating privilege changes, and producing documented findings within seconds. Deployment is via a dedicated private-cloud architecture with managed data source integration, providing data isolation and governance controls. The platform targets SOC teams seeking to reduce manual investigation time, false positives, and mean time to containment.
Common questions about Booli Identity-Native Security Operations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is Identity-native SecOps platform enriching alerts with identity context via AI, developed by Booli. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Investigation.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations offers the following core capabilities:
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations integrates natively with Splunk, Elastic, Microsoft Sentinel, OpenSearch. Integration support lets security teams connect Booli Identity-Native Security Operations to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Investigation, Triage. It supports workflows including identity enrichment applied to alerts at detection time, including effective privilege and behavioral baselines, blast radius computation showing asset reachability and criticality at moment of alert, cross-identity correlation linking activity through shared sessions and access paths. Teams typically adopt Booli Identity-Native Security Operations when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/booli-identity-native-security-operations
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://booli.ai/ or contact Booli directly.
Popular alternatives to Booli Identity-Native Security Operations include:
Compare all Booli Identity-Native Security Operations alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/booli-identity-native-security-operations
Booli Identity-Native Security Operations is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Investigation, Triage, Anomaly Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
AI-native, federated SIEM that detects at the edge & responds autonomously.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.