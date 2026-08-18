Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query.
Perpetual Platform is a security data stack that runs entirely within a customer's own cloud account. It is designed to ingest, parse, normalize, store, and query security event data without sending that data to an external system. Architecture: - Management plane: Hosted by Perpetual, provides the web interface, API, and MCP access. Handles configuration, detection logic, case management, and user state. Does not store or process security event data. - Data plane: Runs in the customer's cloud account. Handles ingestion, parsing, normalization, query execution, and storage. Event data is stored in Apache Iceberg tables in Parquet format using cloud object storage. Key components: Semantic Layer: A catalog that tracks every dataset, field, and transformation. Simba (the built-in AI assistant) uses this catalog to map analyst questions to the underlying data model and generate queries automatically. Dependency Graph: Models the entire data pipeline as a dependency graph, showing how detections depend on normalized data, which depends on parsed data, which depends on raw ingested data. Detections can depend on other detections for scenario-based detection. Hamelin Query Language: A single query language covering parsing, detection, threat hunting, and investigation. Designed to be human-readable. Simba can write Hamelin queries on behalf of analysts. Simba AI Assistant: An AI component that interprets natural language questions, searches the data catalog, writes queries, builds detections, and assists with investigations. Data is stored in open formats (Iceberg/Parquet), allowing any compatible tool to query it. There is a single storage tier with no forced split between hot and cold storage.
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Perpetual Platform is Cloud-native security data stack with AI-assisted detection and query, developed by Perpetual Systems. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, AI Copilot, Log Management.
Perpetual Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Perpetual Platform integrates natively with Okta, AWS CloudTrail, Windows Security (Sysmon), Apache Iceberg, Active Directory. Integration support lets security teams connect Perpetual Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Perpetual Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Perpetual Platform is built for security teams handling AI SOC, AI Copilot, Log Management, Detection Rules. It supports workflows including security data ingestion, parsing, and normalization in customer's cloud account, apache iceberg and parquet storage with single-tier architecture, hamelin unified query language for parsing, detection, hunting, and investigation. Teams typically adopt Perpetual Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/perpetual-platform
Perpetual Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.perpetualsystems.com/platform/ or contact Perpetual Systems directly.
Popular alternatives to Perpetual Platform include:
Compare all Perpetual Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/perpetual-platform
Perpetual Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, AI Copilot, Log Management, Detection Rules, Hunting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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