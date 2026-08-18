Perpetual Platform Description

Perpetual Platform is a security data stack that runs entirely within a customer's own cloud account. It is designed to ingest, parse, normalize, store, and query security event data without sending that data to an external system. Architecture: - Management plane: Hosted by Perpetual, provides the web interface, API, and MCP access. Handles configuration, detection logic, case management, and user state. Does not store or process security event data. - Data plane: Runs in the customer's cloud account. Handles ingestion, parsing, normalization, query execution, and storage. Event data is stored in Apache Iceberg tables in Parquet format using cloud object storage. Key components: Semantic Layer: A catalog that tracks every dataset, field, and transformation. Simba (the built-in AI assistant) uses this catalog to map analyst questions to the underlying data model and generate queries automatically. Dependency Graph: Models the entire data pipeline as a dependency graph, showing how detections depend on normalized data, which depends on parsed data, which depends on raw ingested data. Detections can depend on other detections for scenario-based detection. Hamelin Query Language: A single query language covering parsing, detection, threat hunting, and investigation. Designed to be human-readable. Simba can write Hamelin queries on behalf of analysts. Simba AI Assistant: An AI component that interprets natural language questions, searches the data catalog, writes queries, builds detections, and assists with investigations. Data is stored in open formats (Iceberg/Parquet), allowing any compatible tool to query it. There is a single storage tier with no forced split between hot and cold storage.