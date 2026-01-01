Top picks: Operant AI API Threat Protection, Levo Runtime Application Security, Prophaze API Security — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Orca API Security alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Orca API Security is a commercial API Security tool developed by Orca Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Operant AI API Threat Protection, Levo Runtime Application Security, Prophaze API Security, Salt Security Salt Connect, and Wallarm API Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Orca API Security, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform
AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation
AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning
API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection
AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices.
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities
Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions
API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Orca API Security.
The most popular alternatives to Orca API Security include Operant AI API Threat Protection, Levo Runtime Application Security, Prophaze API Security, Salt Security Salt Connect, and Wallarm API Security. These API Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Orca API Security listed on CybersecTools, all within the API Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Orca API Security is a commercial API Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Orca API Security is a API Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for api security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.