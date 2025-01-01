Loading...
API security tools and platforms for protecting REST APIs, GraphQL endpoints, and web services from security threats and unauthorized access.
A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance.
An API security platform that provides automated discovery, documentation, and continuous security testing throughout the API lifecycle.
An AI-powered API security testing platform that performs continuous vulnerability assessment, attack surface mapping, and compliance monitoring of API endpoints.
An automated API security testing platform that provides continuous vulnerability assessment, validation, and educational resources for API endpoint security.
A lightweight web application firewall that protects modern applications and APIs across distributed architectures with integrated DoS protection, bot defense, and DevOps-friendly deployment options.
An API security and governance platform that provides discovery, security testing, compliance monitoring and lifecycle management capabilities for enterprise API implementations.
An API security platform that provides automated security testing, runtime protection, and lifecycle management for APIs through integrated tools and controls.
An API security solution that provides continuous discovery, classification, and protection of APIs across environments while integrating with existing security infrastructure to prevent attacks and business logic abuse.
An API security and monitoring platform that automatically discovers, validates, and protects API endpoints while providing comprehensive management and analytics capabilities.
An enterprise API security platform that combines API discovery, protection, testing, and monitoring capabilities with contextual analysis for comprehensive API ecosystem security.
An integrated security platform that provides API discovery, runtime protection, security testing, and incident response capabilities for web applications, APIs, and AI systems.
A web application firewall and API security platform that combines API discovery, runtime protection, vulnerability testing, and security posture management.
API security platform that combines discovery, testing, and monitoring capabilities to identify and protect against API vulnerabilities throughout the development lifecycle.
An API security platform that discovers, documents, and tests APIs throughout the development lifecycle while maintaining a centralized catalog of all API assets.
An agentless API security platform that discovers, tests, and secures APIs through source code analysis without requiring traffic monitoring.
API Security is a comprehensive solution that provides continuous discovery, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, compliance monitoring, dynamic testing, and remediation capabilities to protect APIs against various threats and vulnerabilities.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.
A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.
A GraphQL security testing tool
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.