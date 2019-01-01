Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.