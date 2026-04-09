Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
Orca API Security is a component of the Orca Security cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that focuses on discovering, inventorying, and securing APIs across cloud environments. Core functionality: - Automatically discovers APIs across cloud infrastructure without requiring agents or code instrumentation - Provides API security posture management to identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and risks in API endpoints - Detects API drift by identifying changes or deviations from expected API behavior and inventory - Operates agentlessly using Orca's SideScanning technology to read cloud workload data out-of-band The tool is designed to give security teams visibility into all APIs present in their cloud environment, including shadow or undocumented APIs that may not be tracked through traditional means. It assesses the security posture of discovered APIs and flags issues such as exposed sensitive data, authentication weaknesses, and compliance gaps. Orca API Security is part of the broader Orca platform, which also includes CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, DSPM, container security, vulnerability management, and cloud detection and response (CDR). The API security module shares the same agentless data collection foundation as the rest of the platform, meaning no additional sensors or agents are required for deployment. The product targets cloud security teams and DevSecOps practitioners who need continuous API visibility and risk assessment across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud.
Common questions about Orca API Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Orca API Security is Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection, developed by Orca Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Misconfiguration, Visibility.
Orca API Security offers the following core capabilities:
Orca API Security integrates natively with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Jira, PagerDuty, Snowflake, Splunk, Zscaler, Chainguard. Integration support lets security teams connect Orca API Security to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Orca API Security is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Orca API Security is built for security teams handling Cloud Native, Misconfiguration, Visibility, DEVSECOPS. It supports workflows including agentless api discovery across cloud environments, api security posture management, api drift detection. Teams typically adopt Orca API Security when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/orca-api-security
Orca API Security is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://orca.security/platform/api-security/ or contact Orca Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Orca API Security include:
Compare all Orca API Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/orca-api-security
Orca API Security is for security teams and organizations that need Cloud Native, Misconfiguration, Visibility, DEVSECOPS, AWS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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