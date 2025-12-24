TeejLab API Discovery Manager
TeejLab API Discovery Manager Description
TeejLab API Discovery Manager is a platform designed to help organizations discover, secure, and govern APIs across their enterprise environments. The platform addresses API management challenges through multiple product modules that cover the complete API lifecycle. The solution discovers shadow, hidden, private, and public APIs through source code repository scanning, network scanning, and gateway scanning. It maintains a curated knowledge base of APIs and provides Software Composition Analysis capabilities for identifying APIs embedded in open source libraries and code. The platform includes modules for API security testing based on OWASP top-10 and custom security tests, compliance risk analysis, and monitoring of API Terms of Services. It supports both API consumers and producers by providing centralized visibility, access control, and governance capabilities for public, private, internal, and external APIs. Additional capabilities include API benchmarking, digital asset monetization support, M&A technical due diligence with API Bill of Materials generation, and integration with CI/CD pipelines for shift-left security practices. The platform is designed to co-exist with existing API design, testing, documentation, and gateway solutions while providing centralized orchestration and governance across decentralized API ecosystems. The solution addresses API governance needs for organizations managing APIs in mainframe, legacy applications, and modern cloud-native environments.
