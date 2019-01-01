Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.