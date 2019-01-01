Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Salt Security Salt Connect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to find APIs across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get immediate value from Salt Connect's agentless discovery without requiring traffic inspection or code changes. The tool maps both active and zombie APIs across hybrid environments in weeks rather than months, directly strengthening your ID.AM baseline when most teams are still guessing at API inventory. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or policy enforcement; Salt Connect is discovery-first and stops there.
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
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Common questions about comparing Orca API Security vs Salt Security Salt Connect for your api security needs.
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection. Salt Security Salt Connect differentiates with Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions.
Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Salt Security Salt Connect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca API Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud and 7 more. Salt Security Salt Connect integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Orca API Security and Salt Security Salt Connect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover AWS, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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