Top picks: depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard, JFrog Advanced Security — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Nullify alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Nullify is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool developed by Nullify. Security professionals most commonly compare it with depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard, JFrog Advanced Security, Codacy Security and Code Quality, and Aikido All in one Security platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Nullify, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
Shares 3 capabilities with Nullify: Secret Detection, SCA, Vulnerability Prioritization
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM
Risk-based vuln mgmt platform centralizing findings from multiple scanners
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
Open-source vuln management platform with automated triage and ASPM.
AI platform that triages AppSec findings & generates validated fix PRs.
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Nullify.
The most popular alternatives to Nullify include depthfirst Platform, Legit VibeGuard, JFrog Advanced Security, Codacy Security and Code Quality, and Aikido All in one Security platform. These Application Security Posture Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Nullify listed on CybersecTools, all within the Application Security Posture Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Nullify is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Nullify is a Application Security Posture Management tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for application security posture management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.