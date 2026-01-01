Conviso Vuln Intelligence
Conviso Vuln Intelligence is a Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) product that centralizes vulnerability findings from multiple security scanners. The platform integrates results from SAST, DAST, SCA, Container, and Secrets scanners, deduplicating alerts and correlating findings related to the same asset or vulnerability. The product prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real risk and business impact rather than technical severity alone, considering factors such as asset criticality and exposure level. It provides asset management capabilities with risk scoring to assess the security posture across the application stack. Vuln Intelligence automatically generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to maintain a complete inventory of application components, including versions, vulnerability history, and dependencies. The platform includes project management features, dashboards for visibility, and requirements tracking to support the vulnerability management lifecycle from detection to remediation. The product integrates with CI/CD pipelines to fit into development workflows. It is part of the Conviso Platform, an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution designed for continuous application security management. The platform provides traceability for governance and compliance purposes, with metrics to support AppSec maturity evolution.
