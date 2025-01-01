Loading...
Application Security and Posture Management platforms that provide visibility into application security posture, risk assessment, and vulnerability management across software portfolios.
Explore 18 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
All-in-one application security platform for SDLC protection and risk management
All-in-one application security platform for SDLC protection and risk management
Platform for securing applications across the software development lifecycle
Platform for securing applications across the software development lifecycle
An Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility, security controls, and risk management across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud deployment.
An Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility, security controls, and risk management across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud deployment.
A comprehensive application security platform combining specialized services and software tools to help organizations manage vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle.
A comprehensive application security platform combining specialized services and software tools to help organizations manage vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle.
A threat exposure management platform that unifies security operations by discovering assets, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk, and providing guided remediation across an organization's attack surface.
A threat exposure management platform that unifies security operations by discovering assets, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk, and providing guided remediation across an organization's attack surface.
An Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility, security controls, and automated workflows across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud.
An Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility, security controls, and automated workflows across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud.
A cloud security solution that provides agentless application mapping and vulnerability prioritization based on business impact across cloud environments.
A cloud security solution that provides agentless application mapping and vulnerability prioritization based on business impact across cloud environments.
An integrated application security platform that combines multiple security scanning tools with developer-focused workflows for automated code and infrastructure security testing.
An integrated application security platform that combines multiple security scanning tools with developer-focused workflows for automated code and infrastructure security testing.
A centralized application security posture management platform that integrates security tools, automates workflows, and provides visibility into application security risks.
A centralized application security posture management platform that integrates security tools, automates workflows, and provides visibility into application security risks.
Apiiro ASPM Platform is an application security solution that provides code-to-runtime visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities to help organizations manage and reduce security risks across their application portfolio.
Apiiro ASPM Platform is an application security solution that provides code-to-runtime visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities to help organizations manage and reduce security risks across their application portfolio.
An Application Security Posture Management platform that helps organizations integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle with a focus on vulnerability management and secure coding practices.
An Application Security Posture Management platform that helps organizations integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle with a focus on vulnerability management and secure coding practices.
An application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling, vulnerability management, and automated remediation workflows with a focus on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities in production environments.
An application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling, vulnerability management, and automated remediation workflows with a focus on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities in production environments.
Data Theorem API Secure is an application security platform that combines SAST, DAST, IAST, and SCA testing methodologies to provide comprehensive security assessment and monitoring for APIs and modern applications throughout their development lifecycle.
Data Theorem API Secure is an application security platform that combines SAST, DAST, IAST, and SCA testing methodologies to provide comprehensive security assessment and monitoring for APIs and modern applications throughout their development lifecycle.
Security design review automation tool that scans design documents and provides security requirements to development teams during the planning phase.
Security design review automation tool that scans design documents and provides security requirements to development teams during the planning phase.
An application security platform that aggregates, prioritizes and contextualizes vulnerabilities from multiple security scanners and sources to help manage application and cloud security risks.
An application security platform that aggregates, prioritizes and contextualizes vulnerabilities from multiple security scanners and sources to help manage application and cloud security risks.
Arnica is an application security platform that offers real-time scanning, risk mitigation, and management across various aspects of the software development lifecycle.
Arnica is an application security platform that offers real-time scanning, risk mitigation, and management across various aspects of the software development lifecycle.
StepSecurity is a platform that enhances GitHub Actions security by providing network egress control, risk discovery, action replacement, and security best practices orchestration.
StepSecurity is a platform that enhances GitHub Actions security by providing network egress control, risk discovery, action replacement, and security best practices orchestration.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.