Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Description
Heeler is an AI-native AppSec platform built for software engineers, enabling security to move at the speed of AI-generated code. From code scanning to guardrails and AI-powered remediation, Heeler replaces brittle, noisy tools with deterministic security automation that is explainable, verifiable, and safe to operate at scale. At the core of Heeler is ProductDNA, our context engine, that indexes and maps your entire software ecosystem—codebases, artifact registries, dependencies (first-party, direct, transitive, and bundled), teams, and deployed workloads. This deep, real-world context powers AI remediation agents that can debug and fix complex vulnerabilities end to end. Before making changes, Heeler performs deterministic analysis, detects breaking changes, apply validated fixes, and automatically verify that updates don’t introduce breaking changes. Developers receive production-ready pull requests with full context, validation results, and clear explanations. Heeler also helps teams prevent future security and tech debt by enforcing standards through configurable guardrails at the org, app, repo, or team level. Policies can run in observe, warn, or block mode, and developers can ask the agent to automatically update PRs to meet requirements. By incorporating runtime, business, and exploit context, Heeler prioritizes the small set of issues that truly matter—so teams focus on real risk instead of noise. Security fixes happen directly in existing developer workflows, with PR comments, tickets, and validated remediation handled automatically. Built-in analytics show impact across the organization, from issues found to fixes delivered.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. developed by Heeler. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Dependency Management, Remediation, Application Security.
