Nullify Description

Nullify is an AI-driven product security automation platform designed to replicate the reasoning of human security engineers across the vulnerability lifecycle. The platform covers vulnerability discovery, triage, prioritization, and remediation across code, dependencies, secrets, APIs, and containers. It generates exploit hypotheses by reasoning through code logic, access control, and cloud identity structure, then validates them through real attack attempts — escalating only findings with confirmed proof-of-exploit. Triage is performed using runtime reachability, network exposure, and AWS context to assess exploitability, combined with organizational risk models stored in a component called Vault. Vault functions as long-term memory, continuously ingesting unstructured security knowledge such as VMF policies, bug bounty reports, cloud architecture, and repository metadata to inform triage decisions. Campaigns are automated resolution workflows that bundle validated vulnerabilities, identify the appropriate developer owner, open merge-ready pull requests in GitHub, refine fixes based on CI logs, and escalate unresolved issues in Slack as SLA deadlines approach. The platform also validates hardcoded secret credentials and supports detection of business logic flaws, cross-tenant abuse, and authorization bypass vulnerabilities. Nullify is positioned as a replacement for multiple point security tools and is targeted at small and growing security teams.