AI platform that finds, triages, and auto-remediates vulnerabilities end-to-end.
AI platform that finds, triages, and auto-remediates vulnerabilities end-to-end.
Nullify is an AI-driven product security automation platform designed to replicate the reasoning of human security engineers across the vulnerability lifecycle. The platform covers vulnerability discovery, triage, prioritization, and remediation across code, dependencies, secrets, APIs, and containers. It generates exploit hypotheses by reasoning through code logic, access control, and cloud identity structure, then validates them through real attack attempts — escalating only findings with confirmed proof-of-exploit. Triage is performed using runtime reachability, network exposure, and AWS context to assess exploitability, combined with organizational risk models stored in a component called Vault. Vault functions as long-term memory, continuously ingesting unstructured security knowledge such as VMF policies, bug bounty reports, cloud architecture, and repository metadata to inform triage decisions. Campaigns are automated resolution workflows that bundle validated vulnerabilities, identify the appropriate developer owner, open merge-ready pull requests in GitHub, refine fixes based on CI logs, and escalate unresolved issues in Slack as SLA deadlines approach. The platform also validates hardcoded secret credentials and supports detection of business logic flaws, cross-tenant abuse, and authorization bypass vulnerabilities. Nullify is positioned as a replacement for multiple point security tools and is targeted at small and growing security teams.
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Nullify is AI platform that finds, triages, and auto-remediates vulnerabilities end-to-end, developed by Nullify. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage, SCA.
Nullify offers the following core capabilities:
Nullify integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Slack, AWS, Linear, Datadog, GCP, JIRA, Azure, MS Teams, Asana. Integration support lets security teams connect Nullify to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Nullify is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Nullify is built for security teams handling Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage, SCA, Secret Detection. It supports workflows including automated vulnerability discovery across code, dependencies, secrets, apis, and containers, ai-driven triage using runtime reachability, network exposure, and aws context, exploit hypothesis generation and proof-of-exploit validation. Teams typically adopt Nullify when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/nullify
Nullify is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://nullify.ai/ or contact Nullify directly.
Popular alternatives to Nullify include:
Compare all Nullify alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/nullify
Nullify is for security teams and organizations that need Vulnerability Prioritization, Triage, SCA, Secret Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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