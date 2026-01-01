ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management Description
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management (AVM) is a unified platform that automates vulnerability discovery and management across web applications, mobile applications, APIs, domains, and cloud infrastructures. The platform integrates multiple scanning technologies into a single interface. The solution includes Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability detection, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source library and third-party component scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning for cloud configuration review, secrets scanning for detecting exposed credentials, cloud infrastructure scanning for misconfiguration detection, and API security scanning for OpenAPI/Swagger, REST, and SOAP specifications. The platform connects to CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructures through one-time integration for automated continuous scanning. It identifies CWE and CVE severity issues and addresses compliance requirements including OWASP TOP 10. AI-powered capabilities assist with remediation suggestions and false positive identification for paid users. The solution provides a centralized dashboard for real-time visibility into security posture and includes built-in task management for collaboration between development, operations, and security teams. Scanning is performed within the user's own CI/CD pipelines or cloud infrastructures without external code storage.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management FAQ
Common questions about ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud developed by ArmourZero. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership