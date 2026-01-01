ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management Description

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management (AVM) is a unified platform that automates vulnerability discovery and management across web applications, mobile applications, APIs, domains, and cloud infrastructures. The platform integrates multiple scanning technologies into a single interface. The solution includes Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability detection, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source library and third-party component scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning for cloud configuration review, secrets scanning for detecting exposed credentials, cloud infrastructure scanning for misconfiguration detection, and API security scanning for OpenAPI/Swagger, REST, and SOAP specifications. The platform connects to CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructures through one-time integration for automated continuous scanning. It identifies CWE and CVE severity issues and addresses compliance requirements including OWASP TOP 10. AI-powered capabilities assist with remediation suggestions and false positive identification for paid users. The solution provides a centralized dashboard for real-time visibility into security posture and includes built-in task management for collaboration between development, operations, and security teams. Scanning is performed within the user's own CI/CD pipelines or cloud infrastructures without external code storage.