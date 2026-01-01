ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management Logo

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management

AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management Description

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management (AVM) is a unified platform that automates vulnerability discovery and management across web applications, mobile applications, APIs, domains, and cloud infrastructures. The platform integrates multiple scanning technologies into a single interface. The solution includes Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability detection, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source library and third-party component scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning for cloud configuration review, secrets scanning for detecting exposed credentials, cloud infrastructure scanning for misconfiguration detection, and API security scanning for OpenAPI/Swagger, REST, and SOAP specifications. The platform connects to CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructures through one-time integration for automated continuous scanning. It identifies CWE and CVE severity issues and addresses compliance requirements including OWASP TOP 10. AI-powered capabilities assist with remediation suggestions and false positive identification for paid users. The solution provides a centralized dashboard for real-time visibility into security posture and includes built-in task management for collaboration between development, operations, and security teams. Scanning is performed within the user's own CI/CD pipelines or cloud infrastructures without external code storage.

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud developed by ArmourZero. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, CI CD.

