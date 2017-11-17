Top picks: Trapster, BUC Human Decoy Honeypots, fofapro fapro — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Deception Check Fleet Status alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Deception Check Fleet Status is a commercial Honeypots & Deception tool developed by Deception Check. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Trapster, BUC Human Decoy Honeypots, fofapro fapro, CatchProbe SmartDeceptive, and Deception Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Deception Check Fleet Status, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Honeypot platform deploying network decoys to detect intrusions with zero false positives
Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers.
Fake protocol server simulator supporting 50+ network protocols for deception
Shares 3 capabilities with Deception Check Fleet Status: SSH, RDP, SCADA
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
Open-source LLM-powered deception framework for multi-protocol honeypot services.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Honeypot platform deploying network decoys to detect intrusions with zero false positives
Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers.
Fake protocol server simulator supporting 50+ network protocols for deception
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
Open-source LLM-powered deception framework for multi-protocol honeypot services.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot that logs connection attempts, usernames, and passwords without allowing actual login access.
Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.
Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks
Credential-based deception platform that lures attackers to capture stolen creds
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Adversary engagement & deception platform for detecting advanced threats
AI-driven deception platform using honeypots and decoys to detect threats.
AI-driven deception tech creating cyber clones to trap attackers & detect threats
Crowd-sourced honeynet providing real-time threat intelligence and protection
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment.
Network deception tool deploying lures to detect & analyze advanced threats.
Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally
A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
A honeypot tool with RDP and VNC feed support.
Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.
A command-line tool for analyzing Cowrie honeypot log files over time, generating statistics and visualizations from local or remote log data.
Troje is a honeypot that creates dynamic LXC container environments to attract and monitor attackers while recording their activities and system changes.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
A honeypot system that simulates RDP services on port 3389, automatically assigns virtual machines to incoming connections, and captures comprehensive forensic data including packet captures and disk images.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.
Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts
A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
Syrup is a Go-based SSH honeypot that simulates SSH services with fake shells, session recording, and comprehensive logging to monitor and analyze unauthorized access attempts.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Deception Check Fleet Status.
The most popular alternatives to Deception Check Fleet Status include Trapster, BUC Human Decoy Honeypots, fofapro fapro, CatchProbe SmartDeceptive, and Deception Platform. These Honeypots & Deception tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Deception Check Fleet Status listed on CybersecTools, all within the Honeypots & Deception category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Deception Check Fleet Status is a commercial Honeypots & Deception tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Deception Check Fleet Status is a Honeypots & Deception tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for honeypots & deception capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.