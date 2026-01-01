Top picks: PacketViper Deception360, Deception Check Fleet Status, Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating BUC Human Decoy Honeypots alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is a commercial Honeypots & Deception tool developed by B.U. Creative. Security professionals most commonly compare it with PacketViper Deception360, Deception Check Fleet Status, Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception, Acalvio ShadowPlex, and Deception Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to BUC Human Decoy Honeypots, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment.
Public honeypot fleet dashboard showing global attack telemetry and threat intel.
AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment.
Public honeypot fleet dashboard showing global attack telemetry and threat intel.
AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
Credential-based deception platform that lures attackers to capture stolen creds
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Adversary engagement & deception platform for detecting advanced threats
AI-driven deception platform using honeypots and decoys to detect threats.
AI-driven deception tech creating cyber clones to trap attackers & detect threats
Crowd-sourced honeynet providing real-time threat intelligence and protection
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
Network deception tool deploying lures to detect & analyze advanced threats.
Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens.
Honeypot platform deploying network decoys to detect intrusions with zero false positives
A signature-based, multi-threaded honeypot detection tool written in Golang that identifies honeypots through crafted requests and response analysis.
Open-source LLM-powered deception framework for multi-protocol honeypot services.
An open-source OSINT honeypot that monitors threat actor reconnaissance attempts and generates early-warning intelligence for blue teams during the pre-attack phase.
Cloud-native deception platform deploying dynamic security canaries
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities
Deception-based intrusion detection system for CRITIS compliance
Real-time ransomware attack deflection through deception and diversion
Agentless network defense platform using deception to preemptively disrupt threats.
AI-powered deception platform that predicts, traps, and neutralizes attackers.
Open-source canary/deception platform for detecting lateral movement on Linux networks.
Fake protocol server simulator supporting 50+ network protocols for deception
TANNER is a remote data analysis service that evaluates HTTP requests and generates responses for SNARE honeypots while emulating application vulnerabilities.
Cross-platform HTTP honeypot that traps bots with infinite data streams
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
Open-source nonprofit org developing honeypot tools & threat research.
HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.
Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.
A serverless application that creates and monitors fake HTTP endpoints as honeytokens to detect attackers, malicious insiders, and automated threats.
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
An Apache 2 based honeypot with detection capabilities specifically designed to identify and analyze Struts CVE-2017-5638 exploitation attempts.
A plugin repository that extends the Honeycomb honeypot framework with additional features and capabilities for enhanced threat detection and analysis.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to BUC Human Decoy Honeypots.
The most popular alternatives to BUC Human Decoy Honeypots include PacketViper Deception360, Deception Check Fleet Status, Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception, Acalvio ShadowPlex, and Deception Platform. These Honeypots & Deception tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to BUC Human Decoy Honeypots listed on CybersecTools, all within the Honeypots & Deception category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is a commercial Honeypots & Deception tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is a Honeypots & Deception tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for honeypots & deception capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.