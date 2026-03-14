DentiGrid is an AI security platform that monitors, detect & prevent cyber threats.
DentiGrid is an AI security platform that monitors, detect & prevent cyber threats.
DentiGrid is an AI-driven cybersecurity platform that provides continuous monitoring, automated threat detection, and real-time risk intelligence for businesses of all sizes. It consolidates multiple security functions into a single unified dashboard, allowing organizations to instantly identify vulnerabilities, exposed assets, data leaks, misconfigurations, and active threats across their entire digital environment. Using machine learning and automated scanning technology, DentiGrid analyzes a company’s attack surface 24/7—covering domains, IPs, cloud infrastructure, applications, and user credentials. The platform proactively detects phishing risks, dark web exposure, credential leaks, and potential breach points before attackers can exploit them. DentiGrid continuously assigns risk scores, generates prioritized remediation steps, and sends instant alerts so teams can respond quickly without needing deep cybersecurity expertise. Its automated workflows reduce the need for manual audits, while its active defense components help organizations understand attacker behavior and reinforce weak areas. Designed to be simple, scalable, and enterprise-ready, DentiGrid integrates easily with existing IT systems and supports teams with detailed reports, executive-level insights, and compliance-friendly documentation. By combining automation, AI, and actionable intelligence, DentiGrid helps businesses stay secure, resilient, and always one step ahead of evolving cyber threats.
Common questions about DentiGrid including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DentiGrid is DentiGrid is an AI security platform that monitors, detect & prevent cyber threats, developed by DentiSystems. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
DentiGrid offers the following core capabilities:
DentiGrid integrates natively with Slack, Splunk, Discord, Teams, Pagerduty, Webhook, Qradar, Arcsight, Logrhythm, Syslog, Elastic, Sentinel, Email, Jira, Github and 5 more. Integration support lets security teams connect DentiGrid to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
DentiGrid is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DentiGrid is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://grid.denti.systems/ or contact DentiSystems directly.
Popular alternatives to DentiGrid include:
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