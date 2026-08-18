Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers.
Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers.
B.U. Creative Human Decoy Honeypots is a managed deception service that deploys human-centric decoy assets to detect and track real attackers targeting an organization's people, processes, and infrastructure. Unlike automated honeypot traps, this service builds realistic fake personas, accounts, documents, and communication channels designed to attract human adversaries engaged in reconnaissance, social engineering, and targeted intrusion attempts. Core service components include: - Fake employee profiles and inboxes (internal and external-facing) - Honeyfiles and credential traps (documents, connection strings, fake database credentials) - Social deception assets: fictitious contractors, vendors, and support channels - Interactive honeypots with pre-scripted responses to prolong attacker engagement - OSINT and visual sensors to monitor exposure of company assets on public media - Wi-Fi and physical deception (fake guest SSIDs, front-desk procedures) where legally permitted - Long-term campaign monitoring for attacker attribution The methodology follows a structured six-phase process: threat-aligned decoy design, decoy build and hardening, deployment across web/network/cloud/email/social platforms, real-time engagement monitoring, response and attribution support, and iterative refinement. BUC analysts manually triage and enrich high-value deception engagements. Collected evidence is forensic-grade, with chain-of-custody packaging available for legal proceedings. Deliverables include a deployed decoy catalog, instrumentation and logging configuration, alerting rules, SOAR playbooks (optional), MITRE ATT&CK-correlated TTP timelines, remediation recommendations, and executive intelligence briefings. The service targets organizations with high-value human assets, enterprises facing targeted phishing or supply-chain threats, SOC/CERT teams, and compliance-driven organizations requiring proactive detection evidence.
Common questions about BUC Human Decoy Honeypots including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering, Threat Actors, MITRE Attack.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots offers the following core capabilities:
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots integrates natively with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, iSOC, Threat Intelligence Platform. Integration support lets security teams connect BUC Human Decoy Honeypots to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is built for security teams handling Social Engineering, Threat Actors, MITRE Attack, Reconnaissance. It supports workflows including fake employee profiles and inboxes (internal and external-facing), honeyfiles and credential traps (documents, connection strings, fake db credentials), social deception assets including fictitious contractors, vendors, and support channels. Teams typically adopt BUC Human Decoy Honeypots when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/buc-human-decoy-honeypots
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/servizi/human-decoy-honeypots or contact B.U. Creative directly.
Popular alternatives to BUC Human Decoy Honeypots include:
Compare all BUC Human Decoy Honeypots alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/buc-human-decoy-honeypots
BUC Human Decoy Honeypots is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering, Threat Actors, MITRE Attack, Reconnaissance, Cyber Threat Intelligence. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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