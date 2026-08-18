BUC Human Decoy Honeypots Description

B.U. Creative Human Decoy Honeypots is a managed deception service that deploys human-centric decoy assets to detect and track real attackers targeting an organization's people, processes, and infrastructure. Unlike automated honeypot traps, this service builds realistic fake personas, accounts, documents, and communication channels designed to attract human adversaries engaged in reconnaissance, social engineering, and targeted intrusion attempts. Core service components include: - Fake employee profiles and inboxes (internal and external-facing) - Honeyfiles and credential traps (documents, connection strings, fake database credentials) - Social deception assets: fictitious contractors, vendors, and support channels - Interactive honeypots with pre-scripted responses to prolong attacker engagement - OSINT and visual sensors to monitor exposure of company assets on public media - Wi-Fi and physical deception (fake guest SSIDs, front-desk procedures) where legally permitted - Long-term campaign monitoring for attacker attribution The methodology follows a structured six-phase process: threat-aligned decoy design, decoy build and hardening, deployment across web/network/cloud/email/social platforms, real-time engagement monitoring, response and attribution support, and iterative refinement. BUC analysts manually triage and enrich high-value deception engagements. Collected evidence is forensic-grade, with chain-of-custody packaging available for legal proceedings. Deliverables include a deployed decoy catalog, instrumentation and logging configuration, alerting rules, SOAR playbooks (optional), MITRE ATT&CK-correlated TTP timelines, remediation recommendations, and executive intelligence briefings. The service targets organizations with high-value human assets, enterprises facing targeted phishing or supply-chain threats, SOC/CERT teams, and compliance-driven organizations requiring proactive detection evidence.