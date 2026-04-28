Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
Anantis TrapEye is a next-generation cybersecurity deception platform designed to detect and analyze sophisticated threats through active deception. By deploying realistic traps, honeypots, and decoy assets, TrapEye, gain instant visibility into attacker activity, reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), and stop advanced threats before they cause damage. High-fidelity, deception-based alerts eliminate noise and false positives, providing security teams with actionable intelligence. TrapEye integrates seamlessly with existing SOC workflows and SIEM platforms, and supports deployment across AWS, hybrid, and on-premise environments. Each detected interaction is automatically mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, giving analysts clear visibility into attacker tactics and techniques
Common questions about Anantis TrapEye including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Anantis TrapEye is Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network, developed by ANANTIS. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Network Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Attack Detection.
Anantis TrapEye offers the following core capabilities:
Anantis TrapEye integrates natively with AWS, Azure, GCP, Exoscale, vSphere, Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, Sophos Taegis, Elastic SIEM, Teams, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Anantis TrapEye to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Anantis TrapEye is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Anantis TrapEye is built for security teams handling Network Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Attack Detection. It supports workflows including deception-based threat detection, near-zero false positives, proactive cybersecurity. Teams typically adopt Anantis TrapEye when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/anantis-trapeye
Anantis TrapEye is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://anantis.io/ or contact ANANTIS directly.
Popular alternatives to Anantis TrapEye include:
Compare all Anantis TrapEye alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/anantis-trapeye
Anantis TrapEye is for security teams and organizations that need Network Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Attack Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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