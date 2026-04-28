Anantis TrapEye Description

Anantis TrapEye is a next-generation cybersecurity deception platform designed to detect and analyze sophisticated threats through active deception. By deploying realistic traps, honeypots, and decoy assets, TrapEye, gain instant visibility into attacker activity, reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), and stop advanced threats before they cause damage. High-fidelity, deception-based alerts eliminate noise and false positives, providing security teams with actionable intelligence. TrapEye integrates seamlessly with existing SOC workflows and SIEM platforms, and supports deployment across AWS, hybrid, and on-premise environments. Each detected interaction is automatically mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, giving analysts clear visibility into attacker tactics and techniques