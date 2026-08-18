Public honeypot fleet dashboard showing global attack telemetry and threat intel.
Public honeypot fleet dashboard showing global attack telemetry and threat intel.
Deception Check Fleet Status is a public-facing threat intelligence dashboard that aggregates and displays real-time observations from a global honeypot fleet operated by Deception Check. The data is batch-updated every 6 hours and delayed by at least 24 hours by design to avoid exposing live capture operations. The dashboard presents aggregated, measured data — not modeled or estimated — across several dimensions: Threat Index & Volume: - A 24-hour threat index score with severity classification - Total event counts and unique IP counts per 24-hour window - Coverage across 20+ protocols, 6+ continents, and 24+ emulated device/service profiles Attack Origin Intelligence: - Geographic breakdown of observed connection sources by country and region - Visual global map of attack origins sized by share of observed traffic - Clear disclaimer that origin reflects packet source, not attribution Protocol Breakdown: - Distribution of observed attack traffic across protocols including RDP, SSH, Telnet, SSL-VPN, HTTP, and OT/ICS protocols such as SCADA-Modbus, DICOM, BACnet, DNP3, EtherNet/IP, GE-SRTP, VNC, LDAP, and MSRPC MITRE ATT&CK Technique Classification: - Auto-classification of observed sessions into ATT&CK techniques including T1110 (Brute Force), T1059, T1190, T1021, T1082, T1105, T1071, T1003, and T1070 Credential Canary / Token Detonation: - Tracks bait credentials planted across decoys - Records IPs that attempted to use stolen credentials - Tracks detonation events where stolen tokens were used elsewhere on the internet - Identifies cross-IP credential reuse incidents Capture Feed: - Replays recent honeypot sessions with a minimum 24-hour delay and identifying details redacted - Filters nuisance scanners to improve signal fidelity Most-Tried Credentials: - Lists the top username/password combinations attempted against honeypot systems in the last 24 hours
Common questions about Deception Check Fleet Status including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deception Check Fleet Status is Public honeypot fleet dashboard showing global attack telemetry and threat intel, developed by Deception Check. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Feed, MITRE Attack, Brute Force.
Deception Check Fleet Status offers the following core capabilities:
Deception Check Fleet Status is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Deception Check Fleet Status is built for security teams handling Threat Feed, MITRE Attack, Brute Force, SCADA. It supports workflows including global honeypot fleet with 20+ emulated protocols and 24+ device profiles, 24-hour threat index with severity classification and event volume metrics, geographic attack origin breakdown by country and region. Teams typically adopt Deception Check Fleet Status when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deception-check-fleet-status
Deception Check Fleet Status is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://deceptioncheck.ai/fleet or contact Deception Check directly.
Popular alternatives to Deception Check Fleet Status include:
Compare all Deception Check Fleet Status alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deception-check-fleet-status
Deception Check Fleet Status is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Feed, MITRE Attack, Brute Force, SCADA, RDP. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Honeypot platform deploying network decoys to detect intrusions with zero false positives
Managed human-centric deception service deploying honeypots to detect attackers.
Fake protocol server simulator supporting 50+ network protocols for deception
AI-based deception platform for collecting cyber threat intelligence
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.