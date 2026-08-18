360 Privacy Platform: Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include PII removal from data broker websites, Continuous data broker monitoring and re-removal, Deep and dark web scanning for compromised PII..

BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel. built by BlackCloak. Core capabilities include AI-driven data broker removal and opt-out automation, Impersonation and deepfake protection via out-of-band authentication, Exposure intelligence across open, deep, and dark web sources..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.