A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.
Wireshark is a free, open-source network protocol analyzer that allows users to capture and display packet-level data, providing insights into network communication and troubleshooting capabilities. With Wireshark, users can analyze network protocols, troubleshoot network problems, and detect network intrusion attempts. The tool is widely used in many commercial and non-profit enterprises and is supported by the non-profit Wireshark Foundation. Wireshark offers various resources, including a university program, podcast, and conference, to help users learn and master the tool.
Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.