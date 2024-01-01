wireshark 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Wireshark is a free, open-source network protocol analyzer that allows users to capture and display packet-level data, providing insights into network communication and troubleshooting capabilities. With Wireshark, users can analyze network protocols, troubleshoot network problems, and detect network intrusion attempts. The tool is widely used in many commercial and non-profit enterprises and is supported by the non-profit Wireshark Foundation. Wireshark offers various resources, including a university program, podcast, and conference, to help users learn and master the tool.