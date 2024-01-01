Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.
Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine capable of addressing a growing number of use cases. As the heart of the Elastic Stack, it centrally stores your data for lightning fast search, fine‑tuned relevancy, and powerful analytics that scale with ease.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.