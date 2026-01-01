Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ManageEngine ADManager Plus, SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Scytale User Access Reviews alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Scytale User Access Reviews is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by Scytale. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ManageEngine ADManager Plus, SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance, Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud, and Identity Automation RapidIdentity Governance. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Scytale User Access Reviews, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Cloud-based IAM governance for access control and compliance management
SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Identity automation platform for access mgmt, workflows, and behavior monitoring.
AI assistant for identity governance with NL queries, automation & behavior analysis.
IaC-based access management via a Terraform provider for IAM at scale.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Cloud-based IAM governance for access control and compliance management
SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management
Identity governance platform for access control and policy enforcement
Identity automation platform for access mgmt, workflows, and behavior monitoring.
AI assistant for identity governance with NL queries, automation & behavior analysis.
IaC-based access management via a Terraform provider for IAM at scale.
IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance.
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance
Identity intelligence platform for visibility & remediation across AD, PAM & data
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
IAM platform with visual identity orchestration and low/no-code workflows
Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.
Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications
Identity graph platform for visualizing and managing identity data and access
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance
Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources.
Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems.
Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management
External identity mgmt platform for contractors, vendors, and third-party access
AI-driven identity governance & access mgmt platform for enterprise IAM
IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
Identity governance & administration platform for managing access & compliance
Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities
Automates risk-aware user provisioning across enterprise applications
Identifies and manages SoD and sensitive access risks across business apps
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
AI-powered identity and access governance platform with digital twin modeling
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
IGA solution for managing user identities, access rights, and compliance
Identity governance and administration solution for access management
SAP segregation of duties conflict analysis and mitigation tool
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
Automates identity lifecycle mgmt for joiner-mover-leaver workflows
Centralized identity data platform unifying human & non-human identities
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
IGA platform for SaaS app discovery, access mgmt, and compliance automation
AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance
IAM solution for financial institutions managing user access and permissions
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Scytale User Access Reviews.
The most popular alternatives to Scytale User Access Reviews include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ManageEngine ADManager Plus, SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance, Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud, and Identity Automation RapidIdentity Governance. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Scytale User Access Reviews listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Scytale User Access Reviews is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Scytale User Access Reviews is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.