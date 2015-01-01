Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. ThreatMon Threat Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in breach notifications and dark web chatter should use ThreatMon Threat Monitoring to centralize external threat signal into one feed. The platform covers the full attack surface monitoring lifecycle, from dark web credential leaks to phishing campaigns, with real-time alerting that actually fires when your data appears,not weeks later. Skip this if your team is still waiting on a mature incident response program; ThreatMon shines at detection and asset exposure, not remediation workflows, so you need the operational maturity to act on what it finds.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs ThreatMon Threat Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
ThreatMon Threat Monitoring: Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring, Surface and deep web monitoring, Leaked credential detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. ThreatMon Threat Monitoring differentiates with Dark web monitoring, Surface and deep web monitoring, Leaked credential detection.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ThreatMon Threat Monitoring is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and ThreatMon Threat Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Alerting, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: Lunar is Free while ThreatMon Threat Monitoring is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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