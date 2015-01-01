Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

ThreatMon Threat Monitoring: Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring, Surface and deep web monitoring, Leaked credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.