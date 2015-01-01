Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Intelligence and security teams investigating threats across open sources will get the most from ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor because it eliminates the manual re-querying cycle; once you set a monitor on an identity, keyword, or theme, it works in the background and alerts you to behavioral shifts without drowning you in noise. The platform handles continuous OSINT monitoring at scale across SMB through Enterprise deployments, with relevance-based alert filtering that actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. Skip this if your team needs closed-loop incident response automation or deep integration with your existing SIEM; Horizon Monitor is built for the hunting and early-warning phase, not for downstream orchestration.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor differentiates with Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is developed by ShadowDragon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation, Alerting. Key differences: Lunar is Free while ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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