ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence
Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence Description
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence is a fraud detection and monitoring module that provides continuous surveillance across surface web, dark web, mobile apps, and social media platforms. The module scans for suspicious domains, stolen credit card data, fraudulent social media activity, and brand impersonation attempts. The product includes six monitoring capabilities: Social Media Monitoring detects fake accounts, malicious posts, and impersonation attempts. Phishing Monitoring scans for domains, email addresses, and messaging used in phishing campaigns. Rogue Mobile App Monitoring identifies unauthorized applications exploiting the brand across app stores and third-party sites. Credit Card and Payment Data Monitoring scans dark web black markets and forums for stolen credit card data and fraud-prone items like checks, coupons, and promotions. Fake Ads and Brand Abuse Monitoring detects deceptive advertisements and unauthorized use of brand assets on advertising platforms. Executive Impersonation Monitoring tracks fraudulent activities targeting executives, including fake profiles and phishing schemes. The module provides real-time alerts to enable immediate response to detected threats. It aims to help security teams identify and respond to fraud schemes before they cause financial or reputational damage to the organization.
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
