Top picks: Elastic Kibana, Graylog AI-Powered Security & IT Operations, Hoplite Active Network Defense — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Splunk alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Splunk is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool developed by Splunk Inc.. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Elastic Kibana, Graylog AI-Powered Security & IT Operations, Hoplite Active Network Defense, IBM QRadar SIEM, and Datadog Cloud SIEM. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Splunk, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, response automation, and compliance
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, response automation, and compliance
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance
SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics
SIEM platform for small teams with threat detection & event observability.
Enterprise SIEM for threat detection, compliance & incident mgmt.
Managed SIEM with 24x7 SOC, MDR, and security automation services.
Extends Splunk visibility via federated search across external data sources.
Cloud-native SIEM platform combining SOAR, UEBA, and AI for SOC operations.
Cloud-based security data analytics platform with SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA.
Cloud-native SIEM platform integrating SOAR and UEBA for enterprise SOCs.
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
Managed cloud platform delivering Cribl's telemetry pipeline products as a service.
Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities
Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a cloud-native security platform that applies AI and automation to security operations workflows for threat detection, investigation, and response.
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP
Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation
Real-time threat detection and telemetry routing platform for security data
Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection platform
Log management and SIEM platform for event correlation and threat detection
Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response
SIEM optimization software for Microsoft Sentinel with ML-based tuning
AI-powered SIEM optimization platform that reduces cost and noise.
Telemetry pipeline platform for routing & optimizing logs, metrics, traces, and events.
Log pipeline platform for processing, routing, and searching logs at scale.
Managed security data pipeline platform for ETL, routing, and transformation.
AI-powered log normalization pipeline that maps raw logs to standard schemas.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Splunk.
The most popular alternatives to Splunk include Elastic Kibana, Graylog AI-Powered Security & IT Operations, Hoplite Active Network Defense, IBM QRadar SIEM, and Datadog Cloud SIEM. These Security Information and Event Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Splunk listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Information and Event Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Splunk is a commercial Security Information and Event Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Splunk is a Security Information and Event Management tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for security information and event management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.