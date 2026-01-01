Best HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Plexicus Container Security, CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution, Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security — plus 45 more compared. Cloud Security

Evaluating HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.