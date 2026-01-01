Top picks: Plexicus Container Security, CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution, Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security — plus 45 more compared.Cloud Security
Evaluating HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a commercial Container Security tool developed by HAProxy Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Plexicus Container Security, CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution, Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security, Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security, and F5 Aspen Mesh. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments
Runtime container security platform providing workload isolation via microVMs
K8s security platform with scanning, policy enforcement, and RBAC controls
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
Container security platform scanning images, enforcing K8s policies & runtime threats
KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments
Runtime container security platform providing workload isolation via microVMs
K8s security platform with scanning, policy enforcement, and RBAC controls
Container security platform for Kubernetes with runtime protection & policies
Open source Zero Trust container security platform for Kubernetes environments
AI-powered Kubernetes policy governance platform built on Kyverno.
Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
Kubernetes security posture management with compliance monitoring and risk assessment
Container scanning, profiling & vulnerability mgmt with runtime-aware insights
Agentless Kubernetes & container security with KSPM across multi-cloud.
A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.
Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool that provides deep monitoring and analysis capabilities for traditional systems and containerized environments through system call tracing and network activity monitoring.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container & Kubernetes vulnerability scanning with automated remediation
Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
Runtime container security via behavioral analytics & continuous attack graphs.
AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Container security scanning from development to deployment environments
Secure container images with minimal CVEs, FIPS validation, and STIG hardening
Secures AI software supply chain by reducing CVEs & attack surface in containers
Container security platform that removes unused components to reduce CVEs
Container security platform for CVE triage, image patching & vulnerability scanning.
Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support.
Kube-bench is a security assessment tool that validates Kubernetes deployments against CIS Kubernetes Benchmark standards through automated configuration checks.
kube-hunter is a security scanning tool that identifies vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters through automated assessment and provides detailed reporting with remediation guidance.
A deprecated Kubernetes workload policy enforcement tool that helped secure multi-tenant clusters through various security policies and configurations.
MKIT is a Docker-based security assessment tool that identifies common misconfigurations in managed Kubernetes clusters across AKS, EKS, and GKE platforms.
gVisor is a Go-based application kernel that provides enhanced container isolation by implementing Linux system calls and limiting host kernel exposure through its runsc OCI runtime.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.
minikube is a local Kubernetes cluster management tool that enables developers to run and test Kubernetes applications on their local machines across multiple operating systems.
LinuxKit is a toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults for running containerized applications like Docker and Kubernetes.
Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
A Terraform module that provides a compliance-focused AWS EKS setup with security hardening for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA requirements.
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Container image scanning & runtime security for containerized applications
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller.
The most popular alternatives to HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller include Plexicus Container Security, CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution, Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security, Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security, and F5 Aspen Mesh. These Container Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller listed on CybersecTools, all within the Container Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a commercial Container Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a Container Security tool within the broader Cloud Security category. It is used by security professionals for container security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.