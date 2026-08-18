ActiveState Secure Containers Description

ActiveState Secure Containers is a product from ActiveState that provides pre-built, hardened container images designed to reduce vulnerabilities in containerized application environments. The product focuses on delivering containers that have been stripped of unnecessary components and packages, reducing the attack surface present in standard base images. It targets organizations that deploy containerized workloads and need to minimize CVE exposure without building and maintaining custom hardened images from scratch. Key aspects of the product include: - Pre-hardened container base images with minimal attack surface - Removal of unused packages and components to reduce CVE count - Ongoing maintenance and rebuilding of images as new vulnerabilities are disclosed - Support for common language runtimes and application stacks within containers - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for container contents - Vulnerability scanning and reporting for included packages - Compliance-oriented builds aligned with security standards The product is aimed at development and security teams that need to meet compliance requirements or internal security policies around container image hygiene, without the overhead of building and maintaining their own minimal base images. Note: The page content provided was primarily cookie consent and analytics configuration data, with limited product-specific detail. The description above is based on publicly known information about ActiveState Secure Containers.