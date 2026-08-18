Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support.
Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support.
ActiveState Secure Containers is a product from ActiveState that provides pre-built, hardened container images designed to reduce vulnerabilities in containerized application environments. The product focuses on delivering containers that have been stripped of unnecessary components and packages, reducing the attack surface present in standard base images. It targets organizations that deploy containerized workloads and need to minimize CVE exposure without building and maintaining custom hardened images from scratch. Key aspects of the product include: - Pre-hardened container base images with minimal attack surface - Removal of unused packages and components to reduce CVE count - Ongoing maintenance and rebuilding of images as new vulnerabilities are disclosed - Support for common language runtimes and application stacks within containers - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for container contents - Vulnerability scanning and reporting for included packages - Compliance-oriented builds aligned with security standards The product is aimed at development and security teams that need to meet compliance requirements or internal security policies around container image hygiene, without the overhead of building and maintaining their own minimal base images. Note: The page content provided was primarily cookie consent and analytics configuration data, with limited product-specific detail. The description above is based on publicly known information about ActiveState Secure Containers.
Common questions about ActiveState Secure Containers including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ActiveState Secure Containers is Hardened, minimal container images with reduced CVE exposure and SBOM support, developed by ActiveState. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with SBOM, Vulnerability, Software Supply Chain.
ActiveState Secure Containers offers the following core capabilities:
ActiveState Secure Containers is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
ActiveState Secure Containers is built for security teams handling SBOM, Vulnerability, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Native. It supports workflows including pre-hardened minimal container base images, removal of unused packages to reduce attack surface, cve reduction through component minimization. Teams typically adopt ActiveState Secure Containers when they need to cloud security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-secure-containers
ActiveState Secure Containers is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.activestate.com/secure-containers or contact ActiveState directly.
Popular alternatives to ActiveState Secure Containers include:
Compare all ActiveState Secure Containers alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/activestate-secure-containers
ActiveState Secure Containers is for security teams and organizations that need SBOM, Vulnerability, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Native, Dependency Scanning. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
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