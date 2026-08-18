Enterprise Kubernetes ingress controller with routing, security, and observability.
Enterprise Kubernetes ingress controller with routing, security, and observability.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a commercial Kubernetes ingress controller developed by HAProxy Technologies. It manages and routes inbound traffic to applications running in Kubernetes clusters, supporting both the Ingress API and the Gateway API. Core functions: - Traffic routing: Directs external HTTP/HTTPS and TCP traffic to the appropriate Kubernetes services based on configured rules, supporting advanced routing logic for containerized applications. - Security: Provides protection against external threats, including DDoS mitigation and Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities, to secure traffic entering the cluster. - Observability: Offers detailed monitoring and diagnostics to help operators detect, prevent, and resolve issues with traffic and application availability. - Kubernetes-native integration: Designed to work with Kubernetes-native automation and tooling, simplifying adoption and application deployment workflows. - Gateway API support: Implements the Kubernetes Gateway API specification in addition to the traditional Ingress API, enabling more expressive and extensible traffic management configurations. The product is positioned for organizations running containerized workloads that require reliable, high-performance ingress traffic management with built-in security controls. It is available as a commercial offering with a free trial option. Notable organizations listed as users include Booking.com, Microsoft, GitHub, Vimeo, Criteo, and DigitalOcean.
Common questions about HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is Enterprise Kubernetes ingress controller with routing, security, and observability, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes, Kubernetes Security, WAF.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller integrates natively with Kubernetes. Integration support lets security teams connect HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is built for security teams handling Kubernetes, Kubernetes Security, WAF, DDOS. It supports workflows including kubernetes ingress and gateway api support, advanced traffic routing for containerized applications, ddos protection against external threats. Teams typically adopt HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller when they need to cloud security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-enterprise-kubernetes-ingress-controller
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/kubernetes-trial or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller include:
Compare all HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-enterprise-kubernetes-ingress-controller
HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is for security teams and organizations that need Kubernetes, Kubernetes Security, WAF, DDOS, Cloud Native. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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