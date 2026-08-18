HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller Description

HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is a commercial Kubernetes ingress controller developed by HAProxy Technologies. It manages and routes inbound traffic to applications running in Kubernetes clusters, supporting both the Ingress API and the Gateway API. Core functions: - Traffic routing: Directs external HTTP/HTTPS and TCP traffic to the appropriate Kubernetes services based on configured rules, supporting advanced routing logic for containerized applications. - Security: Provides protection against external threats, including DDoS mitigation and Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities, to secure traffic entering the cluster. - Observability: Offers detailed monitoring and diagnostics to help operators detect, prevent, and resolve issues with traffic and application availability. - Kubernetes-native integration: Designed to work with Kubernetes-native automation and tooling, simplifying adoption and application deployment workflows. - Gateway API support: Implements the Kubernetes Gateway API specification in addition to the traditional Ingress API, enabling more expressive and extensible traffic management configurations. The product is positioned for organizations running containerized workloads that require reliable, high-performance ingress traffic management with built-in security controls. It is available as a commercial offering with a free trial option. Notable organizations listed as users include Booking.com, Microsoft, GitHub, Vimeo, Criteo, and DigitalOcean.