Top picks: Detectify Platform, Detectify Surface Monitoring, ThreatDefence Integrated ASM — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating Domain Beacon alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Domain Beacon is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool developed by CVAAT Solutions. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Detectify Platform, Detectify Surface Monitoring, ThreatDefence Integrated ASM, ExposeLens, and crt.sh. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Domain Beacon, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
A subdomain finder tool
A tool for domain flyovers
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Domain Beacon.
The most popular alternatives to Domain Beacon include Detectify Platform, Detectify Surface Monitoring, ThreatDefence Integrated ASM, ExposeLens, and crt.sh. These External Attack Surface Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Domain Beacon listed on CybersecTools, all within the External Attack Surface Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Domain Beacon is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Domain Beacon is a External Attack Surface Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for external attack surface management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.