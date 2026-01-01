Best Domain Beacon Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Detectify Platform, Detectify Surface Monitoring, ThreatDefence Integrated ASM — plus 45 more compared. Attack Surface

Evaluating Domain Beacon alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.