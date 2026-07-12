Domain Beacon Description

Domain Beacon is a domain risk intelligence solution designed for security teams that need fast, actionable and easy-to-understand insights into an organization's internet-facing assets. Instead of relying on multiple tools to investigate domain security, Domain Beacon consolidates critical risk signals into a single, comprehensive scan. The platform analyzes domain registration, DNS configuration, email security, SSL/TLS certificates, web servers, hosting infrastructure and reputation indicators to provide a complete view of a domain's security posture. By presenting these findings in a clear and readable format, Domain Beacon enables analysts to quickly identify misconfigurations, exposed services, expired certificates, weak email authentication and other security risks that could impact business operations. Built for efficiency, Domain Beacon streamlines domain investigations by reducing manual effort and accelerating security assessments. Whether performing routine security reviews, monitoring organizational assets, validating third-party domains or supporting incident response, the platform delivers the visibility needed to identify and prioritize potential threats. With continuous intelligence and centralized reporting, Domain Beacon helps organizations improve external attack surface visibility, strengthen domain security and make informed decisions with confidence, all from a single, unified platform.