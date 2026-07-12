Provide intelligence about a domain
Provide intelligence about a domain
Domain Beacon is a domain risk intelligence solution designed for security teams that need fast, actionable and easy-to-understand insights into an organization's internet-facing assets. Instead of relying on multiple tools to investigate domain security, Domain Beacon consolidates critical risk signals into a single, comprehensive scan. The platform analyzes domain registration, DNS configuration, email security, SSL/TLS certificates, web servers, hosting infrastructure and reputation indicators to provide a complete view of a domain's security posture. By presenting these findings in a clear and readable format, Domain Beacon enables analysts to quickly identify misconfigurations, exposed services, expired certificates, weak email authentication and other security risks that could impact business operations. Built for efficiency, Domain Beacon streamlines domain investigations by reducing manual effort and accelerating security assessments. Whether performing routine security reviews, monitoring organizational assets, validating third-party domains or supporting incident response, the platform delivers the visibility needed to identify and prioritize potential threats. With continuous intelligence and centralized reporting, Domain Beacon helps organizations improve external attack surface visibility, strengthen domain security and make informed decisions with confidence, all from a single, unified platform.
Common questions about Domain Beacon including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Domain Beacon is Provide intelligence about a domain, developed by CVAAT Solutions. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Subdomain Enumeration, Vulnerability Intelligence, DNS Security.
Domain Beacon offers the following core capabilities:
Domain Beacon is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Domain Beacon is built for security teams handling Subdomain Enumeration, Vulnerability Intelligence, DNS Security. It supports workflows including who intelligence, infrastructure discovery, website architecture and security issues. Teams typically adopt Domain Beacon when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/domain-beacon
Domain Beacon is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://domain-beacon.cvaatsolutions.com/ or contact CVAAT Solutions directly.
Popular alternatives to Domain Beacon include:
Compare all Domain Beacon alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/domain-beacon
Domain Beacon is for security teams and organizations that need Subdomain Enumeration, Vulnerability Intelligence, DNS Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.