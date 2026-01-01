Top picks: Censinet Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, Blackpoint CompassOne Security Posture Rating, Hicomply Risk Management — plus 33 more compared.GRC
Evaluating AIRE alternatives comes down to matching GRC capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
AIRE is a commercial Risk Assessment tool developed by Artemion. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Censinet Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, Blackpoint CompassOne Security Posture Rating, Hicomply Risk Management, Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit, and cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard. All 36 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to AIRE, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Healthcare cybersecurity benchmarking study and peer comparison platform
Security posture rating tool aligned with NIST CSF for MSPs and clients
GRC platform module for identifying, assessing, and tracking security risks.
Cyber security toolkit for SMBs with health checks, risk dashboard & templates
NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring
Platform for conducting NIST Framework assessments and risk prioritization
Automated cyber risk assessment platform tailored for financial institutions.
Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps
Healthcare cybersecurity benchmarking study and peer comparison platform
Security posture rating tool aligned with NIST CSF for MSPs and clients
GRC platform module for identifying, assessing, and tracking security risks.
Cyber security toolkit for SMBs with health checks, risk dashboard & templates
NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring
Platform for conducting NIST Framework assessments and risk prioritization
Automated cyber risk assessment platform tailored for financial institutions.
Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps
Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.
Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments
Physical security risk assessment and vulnerability management platform
AI-driven cyber risk prioritization platform for IT/OT environments.
Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt.
Asset-based IT risk assessment module with quantitative analytics and presets.
Industrial cybersecurity risk mgmt platform for assessments & remediation.
AI-powered enterprise risk management platform for risk quantification
Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts
Enterprise risk assessment software for identifying and assessing org risks
AI-powered ERM platform for rapid risk identification and benchmarking
Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks
Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks
SAP compliance and risk data visualization and reporting platform
Automated risk management platform for ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX compliance
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.
Unified risk mgmt platform covering InfoSec, GDPR, ISO 27001 & NHS compliance.
Continuous cyber risk assessment app for enterprise GRC programs.
IT security baseline assessment service tailored for SMEs.
Configurable OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.
Centralized OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.
Cyber risk mgmt platform for risk assessment, scoring & vendor risk.
Free web questionnaire assessing org Zero Trust readiness vs. CMMC/NIST standards.
Gap assessment service evaluating org cybersecurity maturity across 6 dimensions.
Location-based physical threat risk scoring platform for global sites.
Web-based questionnaire assessing org ransomware readiness and defense gaps.
CSET is a free Windows-based tool that helps organizations identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control systems using hybrid risk and standards-based assessment approaches.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to AIRE.
The most popular alternatives to AIRE include Censinet Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, Blackpoint CompassOne Security Posture Rating, Hicomply Risk Management, Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit, and cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard. These Risk Assessment tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 36 alternatives to AIRE listed on CybersecTools, all within the Risk Assessment category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
AIRE is a commercial Risk Assessment tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
AIRE is a Risk Assessment tool within the broader GRC category. It is used by security professionals for risk assessment capabilities and can be compared against 36 similar tools.