An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
dotgpg is a tool for backing up and versioning your production secrets or shared passwords securely and easily. Getting started If you're a ruby developer, you know the drill. Either gem install dotgpg or add gem "dotgpg" to your Gemfile. There are also instructions for use without ruby. Mac OS X brew install gpg sudo gem install dotgpg Ubuntu sudo apt-get install ruby1.9 sudo gem install dotgpg RedHat/CentOS sudo yum install ruby ruby-devel sudo gem install dotgpg Usage dotgpg init To get started run dotgpg init. Unless you've used GPG before, it will prompt you for a new passphrase. You should make this passphrase as secure as your SSH passphrase, i.e. 12-20 characters and not just letters. $ dotgpg init Creating a new GPG key: Conrad Irwin <conrad.irwin@gmail.com> Passphrase: Passphrase confirmation: dotgpg edit To create or edit files, just use dotgpg edit. I recommend you use the .gpg suffix so that other tools know what these files contain. $ dotgpg edit production.gpg [ opens your $EDITOR ] dotgpg create To create an encrypted file from piped input, use dotgpg create. I recommend you use the .gpg suffix so that other tools know what these files contain. $ echo foo | dotgpg create
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
Audio file steganography tool