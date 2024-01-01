Secure Ruby Development Guide Logo

Secure Ruby Development Guide

This guide focuses on secure development of software in Ruby and Ruby on Rails and to provide developers with a guidelines and recommendations illustrated on examples of real-world attacks. Contributing: This guide lives in github and fedorahosted repos. If you find any issues, please open a new Github issue. Building: Building is automated in Makefile - typing make will build html, epub and pdf by default. Building requires publican package and publican-fedora package for branding.

rubyruby-on-railssoftware-securitysecurity-guidelines

