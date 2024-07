CrowdStrike Falcon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CrowdStrike Falcon is a cybersecurity platform that provides complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform, offering a unified approach to modern security. With its market-leading position, CrowdStrike has been recognized as a Leader in various reports, including the 2023 Gartner MQ for EPP, Forrester Wave Cloud Workload Security Q1 2024, and IDC Marketplace. The platform has been trusted by over 23,000 customers, including Intel and Target, to protect what matters most. With CrowdStrike, users can experience industry-leading solutions from one powerful platform, providing a modern security stack that delivers benefits immediately. The platform offers a range of features and capabilities, including endpoint protection, cloud workload security, and risk-based vulnerability management, making it a comprehensive solution for modern security needs.