Top picks: Mave SecOps Operating System Platform, Artemis, Spharaka Sphere™ — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating Perpetual Systems Detection & Response alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a commercial Extended Detection and Response tool developed by Perpetual Systems. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Mave SecOps Operating System Platform, Artemis, Spharaka Sphere™, Lumu SecOps Platform, and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Perpetual Systems Detection & Response, including their key features and shared capabilities.
SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools.
Shares 5 capabilities with Perpetual Systems Detection & Response: MITRE Attack, Triage, Detection Rules, Investigation +1 more
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Shares 5 capabilities with Perpetual Systems Detection & Response: MITRE Attack, Hunting, Detection Rules, Investigation +1 more
Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI.
Shares 4 capabilities with Perpetual Systems Detection & Response: Threat Analysis, Triage, AI SOC, Agentic AI Security
Unified SecOps platform with NDR, threat intel, EASM, and automated response.
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries.
XDR platform with NDR, EDR, deception, AD security, and CNAPP capabilities
SecOps platform for federated detection, investigation & response across existing tools.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Autonomous cyber defence platform unifying SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and EDR with agentic AI.
Unified SecOps platform with NDR, threat intel, EASM, and automated response.
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-native on-prem/private cloud cybersecurity platform for regulated industries.
XDR platform with NDR, EDR, deception, AD security, and CNAPP capabilities
XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud
AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities
XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection, investigation, and response
AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response
Agentic AI SOC platform unifying SIEM, EDR, SOAR & threat intelligence.
Endpoint security platform with EDR/XDR, threat detection, and risk mgmt
Unified XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection and 24x7 MDR services
Unified XDR platform for threat detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud
XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response
All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps)
AI-powered XDR platform for unified threat detection and response
XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity
XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response
Cloud-based SecOps platform with EDR, SIEM, automation, and AI integration
Unified SecOps platform combining MDR, VM, SIEM, and response capabilities.
XDR platform with EDR, NGAV, MDR, threat hunting, and incident response
Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities
XDR platform with Agentic SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection & response
Integrated XDR platform combining NDR, SIEM, EDR, and SOAR capabilities
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility
Cloud-based unified security platform with modular XDR and exposure mgmt
Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation
XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance
XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities
AI-based XDR platform for threat detection and automated response
Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence
Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
AI-based Open XDR platform integrating NDR, AD, and FW for threat detection
Cloud-based XDR platform for unified security monitoring and threat detection
XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection
Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service
AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation
XDR platform with SOAR capabilities for security operations centers
XDR platform with endpoint protection, detection, and automated response
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Perpetual Systems Detection & Response.
The most popular alternatives to Perpetual Systems Detection & Response include Mave SecOps Operating System Platform, Artemis, Spharaka Sphere™, Lumu SecOps Platform, and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM. These Extended Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Perpetual Systems Detection & Response listed on CybersecTools, all within the Extended Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a commercial Extended Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a Extended Detection and Response tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for extended detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.