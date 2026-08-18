Perpetual Systems Detection & Response Description

Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a detection and response platform built around an AI agent named Simba that automates security investigation workflows for SOC teams. Investigation: - Simba conducts full agentic investigations on every alert, not just triage. It generates and tests hypotheses to prove or disprove each one, closing or escalating cases based on confidence level. - All investigation steps are fully transparent and auditable, including individual LLM calls. Cases are append-only, meaning existing blocks cannot be modified. - Analysts can interact with Simba via chat to request additional investigation steps within the context of an open case. Detection: - The platform uses a signal-based detection model where pre-curated security-relevant events (signals) are defined once and reused across detection, investigation, and hunting. - Detections are built using a custom query language called Hamelin, which supports sequential event correlation via a MATCH command with time-window constraints. - Threat scenarios correlate multiple signals representing multi-stage attack behaviors. Intelligence: - Simba ingests threat intelligence feeds and proposes new detections based on gaps identified between observed threat actor techniques and existing detection coverage. - Detection proposals include MITRE ATT&CK mappings, confidence scores, relevant datasets, and source threat reports. Compounding/Tuning: - After case closure, Simba reflects on outcomes to identify noisy or low-value detections and flags them for tuning with specific suggestions. - The platform operates as a continuous flywheel: detection, investigation, response, and tuning feed back into each other over time. Response: - Simba suggests response tasks during investigation and can invoke configured response actions, with analysts retaining oversight.