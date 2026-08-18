AI-native D&R platform with agentic investigation, detection engineering & tuning.
AI-native D&R platform with agentic investigation, detection engineering & tuning.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a detection and response platform built around an AI agent named Simba that automates security investigation workflows for SOC teams. Investigation: - Simba conducts full agentic investigations on every alert, not just triage. It generates and tests hypotheses to prove or disprove each one, closing or escalating cases based on confidence level. - All investigation steps are fully transparent and auditable, including individual LLM calls. Cases are append-only, meaning existing blocks cannot be modified. - Analysts can interact with Simba via chat to request additional investigation steps within the context of an open case. Detection: - The platform uses a signal-based detection model where pre-curated security-relevant events (signals) are defined once and reused across detection, investigation, and hunting. - Detections are built using a custom query language called Hamelin, which supports sequential event correlation via a MATCH command with time-window constraints. - Threat scenarios correlate multiple signals representing multi-stage attack behaviors. Intelligence: - Simba ingests threat intelligence feeds and proposes new detections based on gaps identified between observed threat actor techniques and existing detection coverage. - Detection proposals include MITRE ATT&CK mappings, confidence scores, relevant datasets, and source threat reports. Compounding/Tuning: - After case closure, Simba reflects on outcomes to identify noisy or low-value detections and flags them for tuning with specific suggestions. - The platform operates as a continuous flywheel: detection, investigation, response, and tuning feed back into each other over time. Response: - Simba suggests response tasks during investigation and can invoke configured response actions, with analysts retaining oversight.
Common questions about Perpetual Systems Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is AI-native D&R platform with agentic investigation, detection engineering & tuning, developed by Perpetual Systems. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, MITRE Attack.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response offers the following core capabilities:
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response integrates natively with Sysmon. Integration support lets security teams connect Perpetual Systems Detection & Response to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, MITRE Attack, Detection Rules. It supports workflows including agentic ai investigation with hypothesis-driven reasoning, fully transparent, append-only case audit trail including llm call inspection, analyst chat interface for on-demand investigation within case context. Teams typically adopt Perpetual Systems Detection & Response when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/perpetual-systems-detection-and-response
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.perpetualsystems.com/detection-response/ or contact Perpetual Systems directly.
Popular alternatives to Perpetual Systems Detection & Response include:
Compare all Perpetual Systems Detection & Response alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/perpetual-systems-detection-and-response
Perpetual Systems Detection & Response is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, MITRE Attack, Detection Rules, Triage. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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