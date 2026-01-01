Top picks: Lunar, DeHashed, SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial tool developed by LastPass. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to LastPass Dark Web Monitoring, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
Dark web monitoring tool that tracks exposed company data and credentials.
OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram.
Real-time dark web monitoring for ransomware, data leaks, and govt threats.
Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials.
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to LastPass Dark Web Monitoring.
The most popular alternatives to LastPass Dark Web Monitoring include Lunar, DeHashed, SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring, CyberXTron DarkFlash, and Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to LastPass Dark Web Monitoring listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.