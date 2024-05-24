uSecure uBreach Description

uSecure uBreach is a dark web monitoring solution that scans for exposed user credentials and sensitive data from data breaches. The tool monitors an extensive database of recent breaches to identify when employee login details and personal information have been compromised. The platform performs automatic weekly scans across user email accounts and organizational domains to detect credential exposures. When breaches are identified, the system provides instant alerts to affected users and displays redacted snippets of exposed data to help prioritize password resets and remediation actions. uBreach tracks breach remediation progress and integrates findings into a human risk score, providing visibility into organizational security posture. The tool offers both email account-level monitoring and domain-wide monitoring capabilities to ensure comprehensive coverage across all users. The solution is designed for MSPs and organizations managing security in-house, offering automated breach detection and notification workflows to reduce manual security administration time. Reporting features provide audit-ready evidence of incident resolution and demonstrate measurable risk reduction to stakeholders. uBreach is available in two tiers: a standard version with basic monitoring and alerts, and uBreach Pro with enhanced features including domain monitoring, detailed breach breakdowns, and advanced remediation tracking.