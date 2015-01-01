Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by LastPass. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with credential sprawl across SaaS tools will see the fastest ROI from LastPass Dark Web Monitoring because it catches breaches the moment they surface, not weeks later through incident notifications. The service monitors email addresses against live dark web databases 24/7 and integrates directly into the LastPass vault, so remediation is one click instead of a security ticket. Skip this if you need visibility beyond credential exposure, like monitoring for IP addresses, domain registrations, or executive names in underground forums; the tool is credential-focused by design.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing LastPass Dark Web Monitoring vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is developed by LastPass. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Passwords. Key differences: LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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