Top picks: wxHexEditor, MailXaminer MIME Header Analyzer, xxd — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating HexPrism alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
HexPrism is a free Digital Forensics tool. Security professionals most commonly compare it with wxHexEditor, MailXaminer MIME Header Analyzer, xxd, libsmraw, and cabextract. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to HexPrism, including their key features and shared capabilities.
wxHexEditor is a free cross-platform hex editor and disk editor for editing binary files, disk devices, and logical drives with data manipulation and checksum calculation features.
Shares 3 capabilities with HexPrism: Binary Analysis, File Analysis, Open Source
Email forensics tool for analyzing MIME header fields across 20+ formats.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A library for accessing and parsing OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files, including Microsoft Office documents and thumbs.db files.
A command-line string extraction utility for digital forensics that supports ASCII and Unicode string extraction from files and directories with pattern matching and filtering capabilities.
A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
wxHexEditor is a free cross-platform hex editor and disk editor for editing binary files, disk devices, and logical drives with data manipulation and checksum calculation features.
Email forensics tool for analyzing MIME header fields across 20+ formats.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A library for accessing and parsing OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files, including Microsoft Office documents and thumbs.db files.
A command-line string extraction utility for digital forensics that supports ASCII and Unicode string extraction from files and directories with pattern matching and filtering capabilities.
A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
A DFVFS backed viewer project with a WxPython GUI, aiming to enhance file extraction and viewing capabilities.
Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.
A Golang application that stores and queries NIST NSRL Reference Data Set for MD5 and SHA1 hash lookups using Bolt database technology.
Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.
A command-line utility to show and change EXIF information in JPEG files
SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.
Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
Online platform for image steganography analysis
Browser session recording & forensics for incident investigation & analysis
Detects steganography-hidden data in PNG and BMP image files
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats.
Mobile forensic bundle for physical, logical & OTA acquisition of iOS/Android/cloud.
Professional e-discovery service for ESI identification, collection & review.
Email forensic tool for analyzing email headers, body, and attachments.
Windows-based email forensics tool for evidence recovery and analysis.
Decrypts S/MIME & OpenPGP emails from PST/OST/EDB for forensic analysis.
Email-focused digital forensics tool for evidence acquisition, analysis & reporting.
Digital forensics tools for detecting CSAM on devices and online platforms.
Automated DFIR platform for rapid incident investigation and endpoint triage
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A forensic analysis tool that extracts and parses logs, notifications, and system information from iOS/iPadOS devices and backups.
Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
A library for accessing and parsing Microsoft Internet Explorer cache files (index.dat) to extract URLs, timestamps, and cached content for digital forensic analysis.
A library for accessing and parsing Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database Files used by Microsoft applications like Windows Search, Exchange, and Active Directory for forensic analysis purposes.
A library for accessing and parsing Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format files, designed for digital forensics and registry analysis applications.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
A command-line tool that extracts detailed technical information, metadata, and checksums from JPEG image files with support for multiple output formats.
A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.
A Python-based forensic tool for extracting and analyzing browser artifacts from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers on Unix and Windows systems.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to HexPrism.
The most popular alternatives to HexPrism include wxHexEditor, MailXaminer MIME Header Analyzer, xxd, libsmraw, and cabextract. These Digital Forensics tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to HexPrism listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Forensics category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
HexPrism is a free Digital Forensics tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
HexPrism is a Digital Forensics tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for digital forensics capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.