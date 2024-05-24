Fortra Brand Protection Logo

Top Alternatives to Fortra Brand Protection

Attack Surface

Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats

64 Alternatives to Fortra Brand Protection

BrandSafe Brand Protection Logo
BrandSafe Brand Protection

Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing, impersonation threats

Attack Surface
JustGuard Active Threat Protection Logo
JustGuard Active Threat Protection

Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains

Attack Surface
SOCRadar Brand Protection Logo
SOCRadar Brand Protection

Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse

Attack Surface
KELA Brand Protection Logo
KELA Brand Protection

Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation

Attack Surface
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection Logo
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection

Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns

Attack Surface
ZeroFox Brand Protection Logo
ZeroFox Brand Protection

Monitors digital channels to detect and remove brand impersonation and fraud.

Attack Surface
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns Logo
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns

Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains

Attack Surface
Infoblox Brand Protection Logo
Infoblox Brand Protection

Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks

Attack Surface
Axur Advanced Brand Protection Logo
Axur Advanced Brand Protection

Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams

Attack Surface
Axur Online Piracy Logo
Axur Online Piracy

Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces

Attack Surface
Axur Takedown Logo
Axur Takedown

AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud

Attack Surface
Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution Logo
Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution

Domain monitoring solution detecting typosquatting and domain spoofing attacks

Attack Surface
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence Logo
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence

Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse

Attack Surface
Styx Brand Protection Logo
Styx Brand Protection

Brand protection platform monitoring domains, social media, and dark web threats

Attack Surface
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection Logo
Styx Intelligence Brand Protection

Brand protection platform for credit unions monitoring threats & takedowns

Attack Surface
STYX Takedown Service Logo
STYX Takedown Service

Automated takedown service for phishing sites, impersonations, and fraud

Attack Surface
STYX Social Media Protection Logo
STYX Social Media Protection

Social media & news monitoring platform for brand protection & threat detection

Attack Surface
Resolver Moderation for Brands Logo
Resolver Moderation for Brands

Social media content moderation service for brand protection and community safety

Attack Surface
Resolver Online Risk Intelligence Logo
Resolver Online Risk Intelligence

Managed social listening & risk intelligence service for brand protection

Attack Surface
Resolver Reputation Monitoring Logo
Resolver Reputation Monitoring

24/7 brand reputation monitoring across web, social, deep, and dark web

Attack Surface
CSIS PhishDB Logo
CSIS PhishDB

Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection

Attack Surface
Darkscope Unknown Logo
Darkscope Unknown

Brand impersonation protection service

Attack Surface
Cyberint Digital Brand Protection Logo
Cyberint Digital Brand Protection

Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection

Attack Surface
DomainTools Logo
DomainTools

Domain monitoring and brand protection service by DomainTools

Attack Surface
DomainTools Domain Tools Logo
DomainTools Domain Tools

Domain monitoring and intelligence platform for threat investigation

Attack Surface
Forter Abuse Prevention Logo
Forter Abuse Prevention

Prevents policy abuse like promo fraud, returns abuse, and reseller abuse

Attack Surface
HUMAN Malvertising Logo
HUMAN Malvertising

Protects digital ads from malvertising by detecting malicious creatives

Attack Surface
Markmonitor Security Logo
Markmonitor Security

Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats.

Attack Surface
Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution Logo
Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution

Real-time fraud prevention for loyalty account takeovers and phishing attacks

Attack Surface
Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention Logo
Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention

Fraud and ATO prevention platform with real-time website spoofing detection

Attack Surface
Memcyco Fraud Detection Logo
Memcyco Fraud Detection

Real-time fraud detection platform protecting against website spoofing & ATO

Attack Surface
Memcyco Digital Impersonation Logo
Memcyco Digital Impersonation

Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams

Attack Surface
Cyberani Brand Protection Logo
Cyberani Brand Protection

Monitors and protects against brand impersonation and trademark infringement

Attack Surface
SecAlliance Domain Monitoring and Takedowns Logo
SecAlliance Domain Monitoring and Takedowns

Monitors domains, social media, and apps for brand impersonation and takedowns

Attack Surface
PreCrime Defense Logo
PreCrime Defense

Predictive AI platform that detects and disrupts brand impersonation attacks

Attack Surface
BforeAI Disruption Logo
BforeAI Disruption

Predicts & disrupts malicious infrastructure before attacks occur

Attack Surface
BforeAI Web Protection Logo
BforeAI Web Protection

AI-powered brand protection platform that predicts and removes online threats

Attack Surface
Netcraft Phishing & Scam Protection Logo
Netcraft Phishing & Scam Protection

Phishing & scam detection and takedown service with automated threat discovery

Attack Surface
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption Logo
Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption

Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams

Attack Surface
Netcraft Social Media Protection Logo
Netcraft Social Media Protection

Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms

Attack Surface
Netcraft Mobile App Protection Logo
Netcraft Mobile App Protection

Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands

Attack Surface
Netcraft Threat Detection & Domain Takedown Platform Logo
Netcraft Threat Detection & Domain Takedown Platform

Automated threat detection and domain takedown platform for brand protection

Attack Surface
Netcraft Credential Baiting Logo
Netcraft Credential Baiting

Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities

Attack Surface
Netcraft Domain Protection Logo
Netcraft Domain Protection

Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks.

Attack Surface
Netcraft Detection Enhancements Logo
Netcraft Detection Enhancements

Advanced detection tools for proactive phishing and brand impersonation threats

Attack Surface
CHEQ Form Guard Logo
CHEQ Form Guard

Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads

Attack Surface
CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine Logo
CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine

Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security

Attack Surface
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown Logo
Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown

AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service.

Attack Surface
Allure Security Online Brand Protection Logo
Allure Security Online Brand Protection

Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps.

Attack Surface
Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection Logo
Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection

AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo TakedownX Logo
BeyGoo TakedownX

Automated takedown service for phishing sites, fake profiles & malicious content.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo Phishing Radar Logo
BeyGoo Phishing Radar

Monitors lookalike domains, SSL certs & cloned sites to detect phishing.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo Social Brand Protection Logo
BeyGoo Social Brand Protection

Monitors social media to detect fake profiles & brand impersonation.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Brand Protection Logo
Brandefense Brand Protection

Brand protection platform with phishing monitoring, fraud & VIP protection.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Phishing Monitoring Logo
Brandefense Phishing Monitoring

Monitors internet for brand-impersonating phishing domains and executes takedowns.

Attack Surface
Cyabra Logo
Cyabra

AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media.

Attack Surface
DoveRunner Content Security Logo
DoveRunner Content Security

Multi-DRM, watermarking & anti-piracy platform for streaming content protection.

Attack Surface
FirmGuardian Brand Protection Logo
FirmGuardian Brand Protection

Managed brand protection service covering abuse, infringement, and threat intel.

Attack Surface
Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense Logo
Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense

Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks.

Attack Surface
Hunter Logo
Hunter

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Attack Surface
Free
Phishing Catcher Logo
Phishing Catcher

Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.

Attack Surface
Free
Pair Domains Logo
Pair Domains

Domain registration and web hosting services with free features and 24/7 customer support

Attack Surface
Free
Certstream Logo
Certstream

Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.

Attack Surface
Free
Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection Logo
Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection

Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping

Attack Surface

