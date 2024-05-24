Cyberint Digital Brand Protection Description

Cyberint Digital Brand Protection is a platform designed to detect and mitigate phishing attacks, impersonation campaigns, and brand abuse across multiple channels. The solution monitors the open web, deep web, dark web, social media platforms, app stores, and job posting sites for threats targeting organizational brands and executives. The platform includes a proprietary Phishing Beacon technology that detects cloned websites within seconds of publication by identifying when legitimate pages are copied. This addresses scenarios where 66% of phishing URLs are created by cloning original pages, making traditional typo-squat discovery methods less effective. The solution provides automated discovery of lookalike domains, fake mobile applications, trademark infringements, copyright violations, and executive impersonations. When threats are identified, the platform generates alerts with screenshots, contextual information, and remediation recommendations. Users can initiate takedown requests with one-click functionality and monitor takedown status in real time. The platform includes access to a dedicated takedown service team that maintains relationships with hosting providers and registrars to expedite threat removal. Additional capabilities include detection of leaked source code, API keys, intellectual property, and personally identifiable information posted to code repositories or pastebins. The platform also monitors for trojanized applications impersonating the brand and financial scams involving gift cards and discount codes.