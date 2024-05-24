Cyberani Brand Protection Logo

Cyberani Brand Protection

by Cyberani

Monitors and protects against brand impersonation and trademark infringement

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Social MediaDark Web Monitoring
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Cyberani Brand Protection Description

Cyberani's Brand Protection service monitors and protects digital assets, reputation, and intellectual property from online threats. The service identifies brand impersonation, trademark infringement, and malicious actors exploiting the client's name or likeness across the internet, including websites, social media, and dark web marketplaces. The service uses threat detection technologies to identify fake domains and unauthorized content that could damage brand reputation. It continuously scans for potential misuse or fraudulent activity and provides real-time alerts to enable swift action. The service addresses multiple types of brand impersonation attacks including technical support team impersonation to steal login credentials, e-commerce fraud targeting confidential consumer information, job offer scams exploiting job seekers, and fake social media accounts designed to deceive customers. Key monitoring capabilities include domain monitoring to detect registration of impersonating domains and websites with takedown services, social media monitoring to identify fake accounts impersonating the organization or executives with removal capabilities, and dark web monitoring to identify credential leaks in dark web forums for rapid response to potential account compromise or fraud.

Cyberani Brand Protection FAQ

Common questions about Cyberani Brand Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyberani Brand Protection is Monitors and protects against brand impersonation and trademark infringement developed by Cyberani. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Social Media, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

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