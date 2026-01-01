STYX Social Media Protection Logo

STYX Social Media Protection

Social media & news monitoring platform for brand protection & threat detection

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

STYX Social Media Protection Description

STYX Social Media Protection is a brand protection platform that monitors social media, news outlets, blogs, and forums for threats to organizational reputation and security. The platform provides real-time sentiment analysis to track public perception and detect negative narratives before they escalate into crises. The solution identifies and facilitates takedown of fake social media accounts, impersonation scams, phishing campaigns, and unauthorized brand usage across major platforms. It monitors for logo misuse, misleading handles, and identity theft, providing evidence tracking and resolution updates for takedown requests. The platform tracks brand mentions across news outlets and online communities, detecting viral conversations, misinformation, and false press. It includes workforce reputation risk monitoring to flag employee posts that may damage brand trust or indicate compliance risks. Real-time alerting capabilities detect account takeovers by monitoring for unauthorized logins and suspicious behavior on corporate and executive profiles. The system includes dark web monitoring to track mentions of brands, executives, and sensitive data across underground forums and marketplaces. Automated workflows route findings to appropriate teams and enable rapid response to detected threats. The platform aims to protect brand reputation, prevent fraud, and mitigate security risks across the digital landscape.

STYX Social Media Protection FAQ

Common questions about STYX Social Media Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

STYX Social Media Protection is Social media & news monitoring platform for brand protection & threat detection developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →