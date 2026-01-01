STYX Social Media Protection
STYX Social Media Protection Description
STYX Social Media Protection is a brand protection platform that monitors social media, news outlets, blogs, and forums for threats to organizational reputation and security. The platform provides real-time sentiment analysis to track public perception and detect negative narratives before they escalate into crises. The solution identifies and facilitates takedown of fake social media accounts, impersonation scams, phishing campaigns, and unauthorized brand usage across major platforms. It monitors for logo misuse, misleading handles, and identity theft, providing evidence tracking and resolution updates for takedown requests. The platform tracks brand mentions across news outlets and online communities, detecting viral conversations, misinformation, and false press. It includes workforce reputation risk monitoring to flag employee posts that may damage brand trust or indicate compliance risks. Real-time alerting capabilities detect account takeovers by monitoring for unauthorized logins and suspicious behavior on corporate and executive profiles. The system includes dark web monitoring to track mentions of brands, executives, and sensitive data across underground forums and marketplaces. Automated workflows route findings to appropriate teams and enable rapid response to detected threats. The platform aims to protect brand reputation, prevent fraud, and mitigate security risks across the digital landscape.
