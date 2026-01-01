ZeroFox Universal Takedowns
Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns
Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns Description
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns is a service that removes malicious content and infrastructure across social media platforms, domains, app stores, and marketplaces. The service combines automated submission processes with an in-house team of analysts to handle takedown requests. The platform addresses multiple threat types including brand impersonations, executive impersonations, phishing domains, counterfeit goods, fraud, scams, harassment, and intellectual property infringement. It supports takedowns across social media networks such as Facebook, Telegram, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For domain-related threats, the service handles phishing domains, malware domains, typosquatting, homoglyph lookalikes, and brand abuse domains. It also offers UDRP (Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy) services through WIPO for domain disputes involving trademark infringement. The platform includes a Global Disruption Network of partners that enables blocking of phishing and malware content across devices while takedown requests are being processed. Users receive dashboard visibility throughout the takedown process with status tracking, screenshots, and evidence documentation. Takedown requests can be submitted manually or automatically, with verification completed within minutes. The service provides transparent reporting and tracking of all takedown activities from submission through resolution.
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns FAQ
Common questions about ZeroFox Universal Takedowns including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ZeroFox Universal Takedowns is Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains developed by ZeroFox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Domain Protection, Fraud Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership