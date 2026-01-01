ZeroFox Universal Takedowns Description

ZeroFox Universal Takedowns is a service that removes malicious content and infrastructure across social media platforms, domains, app stores, and marketplaces. The service combines automated submission processes with an in-house team of analysts to handle takedown requests. The platform addresses multiple threat types including brand impersonations, executive impersonations, phishing domains, counterfeit goods, fraud, scams, harassment, and intellectual property infringement. It supports takedowns across social media networks such as Facebook, Telegram, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For domain-related threats, the service handles phishing domains, malware domains, typosquatting, homoglyph lookalikes, and brand abuse domains. It also offers UDRP (Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy) services through WIPO for domain disputes involving trademark infringement. The platform includes a Global Disruption Network of partners that enables blocking of phishing and malware content across devices while takedown requests are being processed. Users receive dashboard visibility throughout the takedown process with status tracking, screenshots, and evidence documentation. Takedown requests can be submitted manually or automatically, with verification completed within minutes. The service provides transparent reporting and tracking of all takedown activities from submission through resolution.